Surveillance video captures Walmart security guard allegedly mow over bicyclist

ALBUQUERQUE (KRQE) – Caught on camera, a Walmart security guard used her work car to allegedly run down a bicyclist in the store parking lot. KRQE News 13 has obtained the surveillance video and police lapel video from the incident.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. on July 21 at the Walmart near Coors and I-40.

Surveillance cameras were on and rolling in the store’s back lot when a Walmart security guard car appeared traveling north. A few seconds later, a bicyclist entered the frame headed south. Immediately, the security car turned around and beelined for the man on the bike at a clearly high rate of speed.

Albuquerque Police say Carmen Fulcher, the security guard driving that car, used the vehicle to knock down the bicyclist. A closer look at the video reveals what appears to be two attempts.

First, Fulcher appeared to bump him from behind. Then, after he got back on his bike, she allegedly ran him down to the point that he hit the pavement.

“I was driving around the garden center right there on the corner and he hit the car with a soda, and so I turned around really quickly and I started yelling at him,” Fulcher told APD as captured in lapel video. “… Next to the donation box, he hit the curb and I pulled up and he said I hit him.”

That story is much different from what security cameras captured and what the victim told officers.

The victim said he was peddling along and took a drink of water, when it accidentally splashed Fulcher’s car. Then she chased him down.

“When she hit me, I went like that (motioning) …like trying to get my balance,” the victim told police from the lobby of UNM Hospital. He also said Fulcher told him there were no cameras in that area of the store lot. While that’s not true, the cameras are quite far away.

Pictures taken by APD investigators show the damage the bike sustained, along with the tire marks and scrapes on the security car that were not there, according to Fulcher’s supervisor, when Walmart got the car.

Further pictures show the cuts the victim received from the fall. He claimed he blacked out for several seconds. In the video, he didn’t get up from the second fall until more than a minute later. Fulcher never got out of her car.

“So, actually today, we are going to be placing you under arrest,” the police told Fulcher as she smoked outside the store.

“You’re kidding me!” she responded.

“No, ma’am.”

Fulcher was charged with aggravated battery and was taken to jail. She was released a few days later on her own recognizance.

KRQE News 13 looked at Fulcher’s criminal record. She’s been charged with battery twice in the past, along with facing a DWI and drug-related charges in other cases.