SANTA ROSA, N.M. (KRQE) – State Police have identified the four people killed in a head-on crash with an RV.

It happened around 5 p.m. Wednesday evening on I-40 near Santa Rosa.

Police say the RV had a blowout causing it to veer into oncoming traffic. The RV slammed into a Ford Escape head-on.

Renee Forman, 39, Shyanne Wilber, 19, and Nikki Wilbur, 14, all of South Carolina, were killed, along with 21-year-old Michelle Bates of Colorado.

No one in the RV was seriously hurt.