Santa Fe man in jail for creating fake driver’s licenses

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Santa Fe man is going to jail for creating fake driver’s licenses to feed his drug addiction but he won’t be locked up for long.

Detectives found Victor Montano had four fake driver’s licenses and several fake checks.

When they raided his home they found equipment used to make the licenses and more forged checks.

Many of the checks made to look like they came from companies that did business with his family’s construction company.

Officials say he was selling the checks and licenses for drugs.

He pleaded guilty to 16 felonies.

District Judge Glenn Ellington sentenced him to a year in jail followed by five years of probation.

Due to the amount of time he’s served waiting for his case to go to trial, he only has about two months left.