RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Rio Rancho Police are looking for a man they say stole someone’s debit card and used it at a Walmart.

They say the debit card was taken out of a car parked at the Rio Rancho Planet Fitness.

Police say the man used it to buy infant formula and a prepaid phone.

He left the store driving a Hyundai Tucson with a temporary tag. If you recognize him, call police.