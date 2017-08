ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police say they are investigating a fatal accident on Montgomery near San Mateo.

Police say the crash involved a vehicle and a motorcycle in front of the Lovelace Hospital.

The rider was taken to UNM Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Westbound Montgomery was closed while police investigate. APD says this has been deemed a full motors call out.

No further information is available at this time. KRQE News 13 will provide updates.