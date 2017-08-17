Police investigate man found with gunshot wound in southeast Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An investigation is underway Thursday morning after a man was found shot to death in southeast Albuquerque.

Officers responded to Alvarado Drive near Kathryn and San Mateo after 2 a.m. where they found a man dead with an apparent gunshot wound.

They are calling it a full violent crimes call out.

The public is asked to avoid the area as detectives look into what happened here overnight.

Several streets are blocked off Thursday morning

Also just blocks away is Wilson Middle school.

Information is very limited at this time. KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they become available.