Police investigate man found with gunshot wound in southeast Albuquerque

By Published: Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An investigation is underway Thursday morning after a man was found shot to death in southeast Albuquerque.

Officers responded to Alvarado Drive near Kathryn and San Mateo after 2 a.m. where they found a man dead with an apparent gunshot wound.

They are calling it a full violent crimes call out.

The public is asked to avoid the area as detectives look into what happened here overnight.

Several streets are blocked off Thursday morning

Also just blocks away is Wilson Middle school.

Information is very limited at this time.  KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they become available.

 

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s