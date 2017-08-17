NMSU looks to win over fans with official ‘Pistol Pete’ ale

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico State University has become one of a handful of U.S. colleges to license its own official beer.

The southern New Mexico school is teaming up with Bosque Brewing Co. to create “Pistol Pete’s 1888 Ale,” which pays homage to the Aggies’ mascot and the year the university was founded. The cans will feature school colors and the fight song.

The move is aimed at raising NMSU’s profile and generating more revenue at a time when fundraising has become more difficult for higher education institutions nationwide.

In Louisiana, university leaders embarked on similar branding deals to help fill budget gaps, resulting in LSU’s Bayou Bengal Lager and the University of Louisiana-Lafayette’s Ragin’ Cajuns Genuine Louisiana Ale. Tulane has its Green Wave Beer, and Colorado State recently unveiled its Old Aggie lager.