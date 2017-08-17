New Mexico man arrested for chasing antelope on his ATV

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico man was arrested for harassing wildlife by chasing antelope on his ATV.

This happens often enough that Game and Fish even produced videos about the problem.

“Never use an OHV (off-highway vehicle) to stalk, chase, drive or harass wildlife or livestock,” Game and Fish said in one video.

They say a man on a 4-wheeler was chasing a herd of pronghorn antelope near Roswell when residents caught him on camera and turned him in.

On several occasions, the New Mexico Game and Fish office in Roswell was notified of someone riding an off-road vehicle in the fields, near the intersection of West College and the Relief Route, harassing antelope.

Game and Fish say this can kill antelope in the summer heat.

They arrested 28-year-old Enrico Amaya last Friday. In the criminal complaint, a witness said the pronghorn were standing in the middle of the road breathing heavily from exhaustion.

Amaya has already pleaded guilty to the charge of harassment of protected wildlife. The judge fined him $173, but didn’t give him any jail time.

