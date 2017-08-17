Mayor Berry announces new way to save energy throughout Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – There’s a new way to save energy in Albuquerque.

Mayor Berry announced that lights throughout the city will be replaced with LED bulbs.

The mayor says the plan will not only make the city more energy efficient but will also cut down on maintenance and improve public safety because they will brighten the streets and they last longer.

“Instead of replacing all the lights that we normally do, we’re going to have a light that lasts 15 years and at the end of the 15-year contract, we will have a new lighting system in place,” Chief of Operations Michael Riordan said.

The 20,000 bulbs will cost $20-million.

Officials also say the lights will reduce the city’s carbon footprint and say it would be equivalent to removing more than 1,200 single family homes energy use off the grid for one year.

