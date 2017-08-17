High pressure will slowly shift to our east over the next few days opening up the monsoon flow for the weekend. Showers will still be hard to come by on Friday with most areas remaining dry including Albuquerque. However, by Saturday moisture will work it’s way out from the south and widespread rain will be possible by Sunday. The chance for storm stays in the forecast through next week.
Mark’s Thursday Evening Forecast
