Man gets prison term for 2015 beating of Las Cruces janitor

By Published:

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) – An Anthony man has been sentenced to nearly four years in prison for the severe beating of a Las Cruces elementary school janitor in 2015.

A Las Cruces jury convicted 35-year-old Jose Eddie Sanchez of aggravated battery with great bodily harm, robbery and harassment.

Sanchez received credit for 92 days already served in jail.

Upon release from prison, he’ll be on parole for two years.

Prosecutors say Sanchez attacked the night custodian at Highland Elementary School in September 2015 while the victim was working.

They say Sanchez wanted information regarding an intimate relationship the victim had with Sanchez’s ex-girlfriend.

After the beating, Sanchez was accused of stealing the victim’s cell phone and wedding band.

Prosecutors say the victim was spent several days in intensive care at a Texas hospital.

