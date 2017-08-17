Local production of Pulitzer-Prize winning play maintains social relevancy

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — While the play, Driving Miss Daisy, is nearly 30 years old, the themes of racial equality and cultural tolerance are as relevant in today’s society as ever.

The award-winning play from 1989, Driving Miss Daisy, is being performed in Albuquerque. Actors from the production visited the KRQE studio to discuss the storyline, and how it relates to themes of racial tolerance in today’s society, along with preconceptions of socioeconomic biases and realities.

The production begins Friday, August 25 and runs through Sunday, September 10. Showtimes on Fridays and Saturdays are 7:30 p.m., Sundays at 2 p.m.

For tickets or more information, visit the Albuquerque Little Theater website.