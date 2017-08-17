Local organization collecting undergarments for people in need

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- One local foundation is looking to help homeless people with items we often take for granted, clean underwear and socks.

For the first time, the nonprofit called “Who I Am Foundation” is holding an undergarment drive throughout the month of August.

Every two weeks, the organization distributes goods to homeless people in downtown Albuquerque and at Coronado Park.

This time, their focus is on collecting new underwear and socks to hand out to those in need.

“Every morning, we get up and get to put on a fresh pair of underwear and socks. There are so many people who don’t have that opportunity and this is what we are here for we want to give back,”  Erica Smith, team leader said.

The distribution for the “Bare Necessities” undergarment drive will be Saturday, August 26 at Coronado Park.

