Local chef sets his sights on winning the Mac & Cheese Festival

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — Although many chefs will compete in the annual Mac & Cheese Festival, Chef Mike White’s unique take on the beloved dish may earn him the ribbon.

Chef Mike White of the Point Grill restaurant in Rio Rancho prides himself on using scratch ingredients to create unique and delicious entrees. The chef’s dedication to excellence and local ingredients has already won the 2016 taste of Rio Rancho People’s Choice award.

The 2017 Mac & Cheese Festival will take place this Saturday, August 19 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Anderson-Abruzzo Albuquerque International Balloon Museum.

For more information on the Mac & Cheese Festival, visit their website.

The Point Grill Mac & Cheese Recipe:

Cook elbow macaroni to al dente.

In a large mixing bowl, combine (al dente) macaroni, cooled cheese sauce, roasted green chile, and additional cheddar-jack blend to bind.

Form golf-ball sized portions, packing them loosely.

Roll in flour, egg wash, then panko bread crumbs.

Fry at 350 degrees for approximately 4-5 minutes.

Garnish with additional shredded cheese & sauce of your choice.