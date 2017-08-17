Lobo Men’s Basketball to hold open tryouts

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Students enrolled at the University of New Mexico with a hoop dream brewing in their heart, relief is in sight if you got game. Lobo men’s basketball Coach Paul Weir is holding open tryouts Friday August 25 at the Rudy Davalos Center.

Weir told KRQE Sports Thursday that he is trying to see if there is someone in the student body that can help the team. Weir went on to say there might be several. There might be zero. To be eligible students must be enrolled at UNM with at least 12 credit hours.

Students who are interested are encouraged to send their UNM Banner ID number and full name to Eric Schultz in the compliance office. That is a step that must be completed to be eligible for the tryout. Those trying out must also bring proof of a completed medical physical. More information is available by calling the men’s basketball office at 505-925-5750.