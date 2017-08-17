Let’s Get Cooking: Bosque Chile Festival

Carrie Moritomo, Bernalillo County Cultural Services Manager and Nevin Montano, owner of Disc It, joined New Mexico Living to invite us to the Bosque Chile Festival.

The festival celebrates food, art, and culture on Saturday, August 19 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the National Hispanic Cultural Center. Admission is $5 and there is a free Park and Ride at the Pit. Nevin also made jalapeno poppers on the Disc it.

For more information, visit their website.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living, segment paid by Bernalillo County