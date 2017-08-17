Ku Klux Klan recruits New Mexicans to join group

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Less than a week after a rally in Charlottesville captured the nation’s attention and put the spotlight on the growing number of hate groups, the KKK has launched a recruiting website in New Mexico.

The website details why the Ku Klux Klan thinks New Mexico should be a fertile recruiting ground.

“Oh no, no. I don’t understand how people can do that,” said Norma Baca, an Albuquerque resident.

The KKK posted a message on their website saying that while their history in the state is limited, New Mexico’s location is a target for immigration problems.

The group also says they’re now in New Mexico and they’re recruiting new people everyday who want to safeguard the American way of life. An alarming thought for many.

“We don’t want hate you know? We need peace. We are people who work and need to have peace,” said Baca.

In a statement to KRQE News 13, the FBI’s Albuquerque Division says they investigate crimes and threats to national security, and their focus is not based on a group’s ideology or beliefs.

The FBI investigates activity which may constitute a federal crime or pose a threat to national security. Our focus is not on membership in particular groups or adherence to particular ideologies or beliefs but on criminal activity. The FBI cannot initiate an investigation based solely on an individual’s race, ethnicity, national origin, religion, or the exercise of the First Amendment or other Constitutional rights, and we remain committed to protecting those rights for all Americans.

Meanwhile, Albuquerque’s NAACP President says they will rise against any attempt by the KKK or any other hate group that tries to violate any rights of New Mexico citizens.

The KKK recruiting page for New Mexico even has a questionnaire page for peole who want to apply. It looks like the group behind the site is based in Indiana.

According to a national civil rights organization, there are more than 900 active hate groups in the United States. Only one of them is based in New Mexico, a group called Aggressive Christianity, located near the Arizona state line.