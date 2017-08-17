Kristen’s Thursday Morning Forecast

THURSDAY: Morning temperatures in the 50s, 60s and 70s will warm to the 70s, 80s and 90s this afternoon. Expect sunshine to cover the western 2/3rds of the state with more clouds and storm potential found further east. Spotty to scattered storms are possible within northeast and east-central. There is potential for these storms to turn severe – top threats: large hail, damaging winds, frequent light and heavy rain.

FRIDAY: More scattered storms are expected across the Eastern Plains while the rest of New Mexico stays quiet. Expect afternoon highs to warm above average in most locales – expect highs in the low to mid-90s across the Albuquerque-metro area.