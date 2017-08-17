Helping Hands: BioPark Parents Program

Allyson Zahm, Development Manager at New Mexico BioPark Society, joined New Mexico Living to talk about BioPark Parents Program.

The New Mexico BioPark Society’s fundraising program allows people to adopt one of the many species at the BioPark. BioPark parents can choose a plant, animal, bug or fish from the Zoo, Aquarium or Botanic Garden. The minimum adoption level is $25 and the adoption lasts for one year.

For more information, visit their website.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living, segment paid by New Mexico BioPark