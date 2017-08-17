Cultural Atlas: Last Call for “No Idle Hands”

It’s an arresting moniker for sure: Tramp Art.

Long thought to be the product of hobos and transients, it’s a subcategory of folk art that has often misunderstood application and meaning. “No Idle Hands: The Myths & Meanings of Tramp Art”, showing now through September 16 at the Museum of International Folk Art in Santa Fe aims to broaden the understanding of the craft and get its story straight.

Born from the hands of unemployed factory workers, farmers and laborers, tramp art flourished in the late 19th Century, both in the United States and Europe. It was often fashioned from discarded cigar boxes, wine crates, and other materials at the artist’s disposal.

View MOIFA’s Online Exhibition Site

The exhibition is the first large-scale museum exhibition of its kind in more than 40 years. It features works that span more than 100 years of craftsmanship and a variety of styles -from minimalist jewelry boxes to highly-ornate clocks and furniture.

For more information, visit The Museum of International Folk Art.