Cowboys coaches love camp matchups

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s always fun to test your football skills against another opponent. It can also be fun going up against a teammate in camp if that battle is competitive. Cowboys camp has produced some great match ups, and they have been enjoyable for the coaching staff.

“We have a number of match ups on our team, probably like most teams round the league, they’re really interesting to watch at all three levels, the ones against the ones, the twos and the twos and the threes and the threes,” said Cowboys Head Coach Jason Garrett.

Saturday it will be ones against the ones of another team as the Cowboys host the Indianapolis Colts.