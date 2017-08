CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Clovis is facing a legal battle following the death of a 12-year-old boy.

Gevion Lewis was swimming in the Hillcrest Park pond on city property on the Fourth of July when he went under.

Lewis was infected by cholera bacteria from the pond. He died almost two weeks later.

According to the Eastern New Mexico News, a tort claim has now been filed on behalf of Lewis’ family against the city.