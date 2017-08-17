¡Cine Magnífico! celebrates Spanish and Latin American culture through film

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A local, week-long celebration of Latin filmmakers will highlight the modern contributions of Spanish and Latin American culture.

¡Cine Magnífico! is organized by Instituto Cervantes, the National Hispanic Cultural Center and UNM Latin American & Iberian Institute so as to be at the forefront of the movement to increase cultural opportunities for the entire New Mexico community and to bring Latinos and non-Latinos together to share common experiences through film.

¡Cine Magnífico! will be held September 15 through 18 at the National Hispanic Cultural Center in Albuquerque.

For tickets or more information, visit the ¡Cine Magnífico! website.