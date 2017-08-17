Chris’ Thursday Afternoon Forecast

Another nice and mostly dry day is ahead for New Mexico. An area of high pressure will continue to keep most of New Mexico dry this afternoon with temperatures near seasonal highs or a bit warmer than average for this time of the year. A weak cold front has moved into northeast New Mexico. This front could spark a few spot strong to severe storms across far northeast NM later today.

Friday will be largely quiet too with a few storms across the mountains to close out the week. High pressure will move to the east over the weekend and this will allow for moisture to increase over the region bringing a better chance for storms both Saturday and Sunday.