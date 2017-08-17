Bosque Chile Festival chef delivers local flavor with a disc display

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The popular Bosque Chile Festival gears up with an in-studio disc grilling display.

The Bosque Chile Festival is a celebration of food, art, and culture on the Rio Grande. Join in the celebration of the chile harvest on Saturday, August 19, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the National Hispanic Cultural Center. Activities throughout the day include live music, crafts, and food such as that cooked on a disc, as displayed on the KRQE studio.

For tickets or more information, visit the Bosque Chile Festival website.