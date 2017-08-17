Before and After Schools options for APS parents

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- With school back in session and parents working longer hours, some may be in search for some before or after school childcare. When it comes to some affordable options you may be wondering where to turn.

Not only are most schools offering before or after childcare options, Albuquerque Public Schools say they’ve also partnered up with seven community organizations to make sure your kids are taken care of.

Officials say most schools have spots available but some may have a waiting list. However, they say the schools or providers are always willing to work with families to get them into a program.

The cost depends on the school. Officials say while many are free, there are some that do cost around $100 per child for a semester.

APS does offer financial assistance so that families can take advantage of these childcare options while giving students the chance to continue learning.

“The before and after school programs not only provide a safe space they also give opportunities to extend the learning day. Students get to choose their activities whether it be STEM, fitness, reading, they get to choose the things they’d like to do. After school programs build the student’s capacity for learning,” Linda Sepulveda, out of school time coordinator for APS said.

Programs run 30 to 60 minutes before school or until 6 p.m. after school with most serving a snack or a meal.

For a list of programs and to see if your school is on the list, click here.

