Bear captured in westside Albuquerque neighborhood

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – People in a westside Albuquerque neighborhood were on high alert Thursday morning after a bear was spotted roaming the street and jumping into backyards, in the middle of town.

KRQE News 13 cameras first captured the bear in a front yard on Greene Avenue and Golf Course near Desert Greens Golf Course. KRQE News 13 also got video of it going over a fence into the home’s backyard.

New Mexico Game and Fish went out around 8:30 a.m., and say they spent hours circling the golf course.

KRQE News 13 first heard about the bear from a woman who says she was just working in the area and spotted it north of the golf course. She says she was stunned.

“Definitely surprising, we watched him jump one fence and get over into the golf course so we watched him for a little bit but mostly just surprising to see him in Albuquerque and in the city,” Bethany Cockrum said.

Around 11 a.m., Game and Fish caught up with the bear and tranquilized it.

It took two darts and a lot of waiting, due to the size of the bear.

Albuquerque Public Schools also sent out an alert letting parents know that nearby schools weren’t letting students out until the bear was found. That included alerts to Cibola and Volcano Vista high schools.

Game and Fish believes the bear is a 2-year-old male that likely followed an arroyo from the Sandia’s which is a commonly traveled area for bears.

It will be relocated to the Santa Fe National Forest.

They say it’s the first time the bear has been spotted in town so it’s a first time offender.