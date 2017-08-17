Authorities: San Juan County man dies from West Nile virus

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A 61-year-old San Juan County man has died from the West Nile virus.

New Mexico Department of Health officials say it is the state’s first known West Nile death this year.

They also say four Bernalillo County residents have tested positive for the virus and have been hospitalized.

That brings the total number of lab confirmed cases of West Nile in New Mexico this year to seven.

The four recent cases in Bernalillo County include a 65-year-old woman currently hospitalized as well as a 57-year-old man, a 60-year-old man, and a 75-year-old man.

Health officials say all four have been treated and recently released from hospitals.

West Nile virus is transmitted by mosquitoes and can sometimes be fatal.

New Mexico had six West Nile cases last year and one death.