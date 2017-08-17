August 17th Morning Rush: APD investigates man shot in southeast Albuquerque

1. Albuquerque Police are investigating a deadly shooting in southeast Albuquerque near San Mateo and Zuni. Police say officers were dispatched to the area 2 a.m. When they arrived they found a man who had been shot dead. This is being deemed a violent crimes call out. While police investigate, several streets in that area will be blocked off.

2. Los Lunas police are actively searching for an 11-year-old girl who’s deemed missing. Police say Esperanza Gonzales was with her mother Natasha Martinez for a court-ordered visit on Tuesday, but never returned. The two were last seen at a home near Menaul and Juan Tabo. Esperanza is described as 4-foot-8 and 55 pounds with brown eyes and black hair with a blonde streak. Anyone with information is asked to call the police.

3. Morning temperatures in the 50s, 60s and 70s will warm to the 70s, 80s and 90s this afternoon.

4. By the end of the year the emergency blue light phones on the CNM campus will be gone. Some students KRQE News 13 spoke think CNM is making a bad mistake. CNM says the emergency blue light phones were put up in the late 90’s with the idea if students feel unsafe they push the button to alert authorities. CNM says students aren’t using them and cell phones are making them outdated. Some students think CNM is making a bad mistake. CNM is working on ramping up security efforts instead by adding more foot and bike patrols, installing more security cameras and hiring parking lot monitors.

5. Astronauts could soon be more connected than ever to this world thanks to New Mexico scientists. The “Solstar Space Communicator” is essentially Wi-Fi in a box, designed to provide internet service for researchers in space. It’s the work of the two Santa Fe scientists with the help of “Blue Origin,” a company run by Amazon’s CEO. The communicator will be tested on the next launch of Blue Origin’s new shepherd rocket.

Morning’s Top Stories