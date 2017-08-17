APD graduates 18 new public service aides

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Albuquerque Police Department public service aides will soon be patrolling the streets.

After completing an eight week training academy, 18 new PSA’s graduated Thursday, bringing the force to a total of 39. The PSA’s are trained on everything from traffic control to taking reports.

The chief says the timing of the graduation is perfect.

“With the Balloon Fiesta coming up, they help us so much with traffic control. People coming in and out of the Fiesta, We have the State Fair coming up in September, so this is just a great asset for the city of Albuquerque and the police department,” Chief Gorden Eden said.

PSA’s can apply to become a police officer following two continuous years of duty.