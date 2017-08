ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man has been found guilty of murdering his girlfriend.

Vanessa Delgado, 26, was found strangled in her home last June near Gibson and Juan Tabo.

Her boyfriend, 30-year-old Carlos Perez, is charged with the killing.

Police used Perez’s cell phone to track him down just hours later near Las Cruces. He was with their three children and Delgado’s older child.

Perez faces 16 years in prison.