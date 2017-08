ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Community members have a chance to weigh in on proposed bus-ride changes in parts of Albuquerque.

ABQ Ride is scheduled to hold two public meetings Thursday to discuss changes to routes in schedules.

One proposal would create a modified free-fare zone in downtown Albuquerque and increase the number of buses people who live and work in the area can use for short trips.

The meetings are scheduled for today at noon and 5:30 p.m.