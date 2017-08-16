Woman accused of nearly hitting officer with car released from jail

ALBUQUERQUE, NM (KRQE) – Newly released Albuquerque Police lapel video shows how an overnight search in a quiet neighborhood for 21-year-old Leann Aragon in July came to a dramatic end.

Four hours earlier in a Motel 6 parking lot on East Central Avenue, an officer spotted a stolen Chevrolet pickup truck.

Police said Aragon and a female passenger outside the vehicle ignored the officer’s orders.

“Let me see your f***ing hands now!” the officer was heard saying in the lapel video, as the two women reportedly jumped back in the car.

The car sped off, and the police officer said he had to jump out of the way to avoid being hit.

Police swarmed the neighborhood near Juan Tabo and Southern, looking for the driver while APD’s helicopter searched from the sky.

They finally spotted Aragon hiding behind a garbage can outside someone’s house. Video shows she first she tried to play it cool and walk away.

A nearby neighbor called it in after walking out of his house and finding her hiding under his truck.

“I opened the garage up and thought, ‘What the hell is she doing under there?’ And I knew with the chopper and that, she might be connected to whatever happened last night,'” the neighbor told police.

The officer who threw Aragon to the ground by her hair said he feared she would use the knife in her right hand.

“She tried to bite and she pulled out a knife,” the officer is heard saying on video.

“No, I didn’t!” Aragon responded.

She also tried to bite another officer’s finger in the pile, according to the police report. That brought out the hand sanitizer.

“Did she bite you?,” an officer asked. “No,” another responded. “She just tried to. I felt her teeth and I moved away.”

Police arrested her passenger, Jessica Villareal, earlier in the search.

Police said Aragon originally gave them her sister’s name and information because she knew she had warrants out for her arrest.

Aragon was charged with aggravated assault upon a peace officer, battery upon a peace officer, receiving/transferring a stolen motor vehicle, aggravated fleeing of a law enforcement officer and conspiracy.

Aragon was awaiting trial for car theft when she was arrested — she also had a history of blowing off court.

Both Metro Court Judge Edward Benavidez and District Court Judge Charles Brown agreed to let her back out of jail.

She got out Wednesday on her 22nd birthday.