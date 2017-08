ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Water Utility Authority has a plan to control the smell as it works on a $1.6 million sewage project in the South Valley.

On Monday, KRQE News 13 told you about a family living near Goff and Bridge. They say the smell coming from an opening into the sewer, where crews are working, is unbearable.

The Water Authority says contractors will now use chlorinated water during sewer line cleaning, and manholes will be covered and bagged to help with the odor.