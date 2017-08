SANTA ROSA, N.M. (KRQE) – State Police closed westbound I-40 near Santa Rosa after a crash that killed four people.

They say an RV was traveling eastbound, had a tire blowout, and crossed the median into oncoming traffic. It collided with other cars.

Traffic is being diverted to U.S. 54.

#NMSP Crash Reconstruction Unit investigating multi-fatality crash on I40, approx 8 mi west of Santa Rosa. — NMSP (@NMStatePolice) August 17, 2017

Guadalupe County- I40 closed @ mile marker 267 wb for a multi-car crash scene with 4 fatalities. Traffic is being diverted onto US54. pic.twitter.com/NhOSSVc9vL — NMSP (@NMStatePolice) August 17, 2017