State Economists: New Mexico budget crisis could be over soon

By Published:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico could soon be out of its budget crisis, according to state economists.

They say government income is expected to exceed spending by about $25-million in the next fiscal year.

Economists say there’s little room for error but New Mexico should have about five percent in reserves.

It means the state will go into the next fiscal year just barely avoiding spending cuts.

Experts credit the beginnings of a recovery in the oil and natural gas sectors.

The governor and legislative finance committee will each propose budget plans in January.

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s