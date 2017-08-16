State Economists: New Mexico budget crisis could be over soon

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico could soon be out of its budget crisis, according to state economists.

They say government income is expected to exceed spending by about $25-million in the next fiscal year.

Economists say there’s little room for error but New Mexico should have about five percent in reserves.

It means the state will go into the next fiscal year just barely avoiding spending cuts.

Experts credit the beginnings of a recovery in the oil and natural gas sectors.

The governor and legislative finance committee will each propose budget plans in January.