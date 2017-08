TOHAJIILEE, N.M. (KRQE) – Crown Point Police have issued a Silver Alert for 70-year-old Benny Barbone.

Barone was last seen walking on Airport Road in Tohajilee Monday night around 9 p.m.

He is 6-feet tall, weighs 180 pounds, has gray hair and brown eyes.

Barone was also last seen wearing a green and white short sleeved shirt, blue jeans and black boots.

He is believed to be in danger if not located.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police.