Proper eye-wear is absolutely essential when viewing the solar eclipse

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Solar eclipse viewers need to take measures to protect their eyes.

Valles Caldera National Preserve will celebrate the Great American Eclipse on Monday, August 21 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. near the Valle Grande Entrance Station. The duration of the partial eclipse will be from approximately 10:15 a.m. to 1:15 p.m.

If skies are clear, visitors can expect to experience a partial solar eclipse of around 75 percent obscuration. Experts advise that it is essential to have proper eye wear to view the event, to avoid retina damage.

Near the Valle Grande Entrance Station, rangers and volunteers will give short talks about lore, history and science related to eclipses. There will be activity stations for visitors to create their own pinhole viewer and to view the sun through a telescope equipped with a solar filter.

For more information, visit the Valles Caldera National Preserve website.