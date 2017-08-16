Police arrest man accused of trying to carjack three football players

By Published:
Angelo Martinez
Angelo Martinez

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police arrested a man accused of trying to carjack three football players.

Police arrested 20-year-old Angelo Martinez last week.

They say Martinez stopped the group as they were leaving football practice at Loma Linda Community Center and asked for a ride.

The men agreed, but Martinez pulled a gun on them. Officers say one of the men asked if he could at least take his phone with him.

When Martinez went to grab it they tackled him, and held him until police arrived.

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s