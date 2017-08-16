Plans move forward for new UNM Hospital

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – UNM can move forward with advanced planning for a new hospital.

According to the journal Tuesday, UNM Regents unanimously approved a request to hire an architect to design and create construction documents for a 120-bed hospital and office building.

The first phase of the project will cost an estimated $230-million to $250-million.

UNM Hospital has more than $200-million set aside for a new hospital.

Architectural planning will take 15 to 18 months.

Under the current plan, the first phase would open in 2022.