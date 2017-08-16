National accreditation group issues letter to UNM over financial problems

By Published:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The national group that accredits colleges is now zeroing in on the financial problems at the University of New Mexico’s athletic department.

The scandal was triggered by Larry Barker investigations into the shady dealings involving luxury boxes at The Pit and a taxpayer funded golf trip to Scotland for Lobo athletic department bigwigs and boosters.

The Higher Learning Commission (HLC) just sent UNM a letter saying it had been notified by the state department of Higher Education about the concerns related to the school’s oversight of the athletic department’s financial affairs.

The HLC wants UNM to provide a detailed description of what led to the state auditor’s ongoing investigation into the problems and what the school is doing to correct the problems.

To read the letter from the HLC, click here. To read UNM’s response, click here. 

 

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s