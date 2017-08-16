National accreditation group issues letter to UNM over financial problems

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The national group that accredits colleges is now zeroing in on the financial problems at the University of New Mexico’s athletic department.

The scandal was triggered by Larry Barker investigations into the shady dealings involving luxury boxes at The Pit and a taxpayer funded golf trip to Scotland for Lobo athletic department bigwigs and boosters.

The Higher Learning Commission (HLC) just sent UNM a letter saying it had been notified by the state department of Higher Education about the concerns related to the school’s oversight of the athletic department’s financial affairs.

The HLC wants UNM to provide a detailed description of what led to the state auditor’s ongoing investigation into the problems and what the school is doing to correct the problems.

To read the letter from the HLC, click here. To read UNM’s response, click here.