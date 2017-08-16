Mid-August in the Duke City is full of fun events

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — This week in Albuquerque is filled with beer pairings, chile festivals, and a sleepover with the sharks.

The Macaroni & Cheese Festival will be serving gourmet mac & cheese tastings and you get the vote for your favorite! The top 3 Chefs win sponsor prizes and a 3-foot tall trophy fork. Date and Time: Saturday 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Anderson-Abruzzo Albuquerque International Balloon Museum. Price: $45 in advance, $60 at the door.

Sleep next to the sharks at this family-friendly Aquarium Overnight event at the Albuquerque Biopark. Participants will learn interesting facts about ocean species and their nighttime behavior during this Aquarium sleepover. The event includes games and crafts, Touchpool visit and ocean film fest in the theater. Children under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult. Pre-registration is required. Friday and Saturday, 6:30 p.m. to 8 a.m. Price: $30.

Alaskan Brewing Co. Pairing Dinner: Kick back and relax with the Pueblo Harvest Café’s award-winning culinary team as they grill up five whole courses of savory summery fare. Each dish will be paired with the refreshing taste of a hand-selected Alaskan Brewing Co. beer to offer the perfect late-summer dining experience. Date and Time: Wednesday 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Price: $60 per person.

Bosque Chile Festival: A celebration of food, art, and culture on the Rio Grande, presented by Bernalillo county and the National Hispanic Cultural Center. Join in the celebration of the chile harvest with entertainment, kids’ activities, arts and crafts vendors, food trucks, beer and wine, a salsa competition, and chef demonstrations. New this year-agricultural education workshops and a green chile stew competition. Date and Time: Saturday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the National Hispanic Cultural Center.

The Corrales Growers’ Market operates to support local agriculture and farm-to-table, locally grown food. Come hear local musicians and grocery shop for seasonal produce as well as honey, bread, cheese, eggs, preserves and meats, to name a few items. Bring the whole family. Special events occur throughout the year. They are located in Corrales just south of the Post Office. Date and Time: Every Sunday through November 5, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Film: Smoke Signals: The Indian Pueblo Cultural Center is screening the classic movie “Smoke Signals”, complete with hot fry bread and a Victor look-alike contest! The night of fun includes fresh popcorn, toasty fire pits, and Sherman Alexie’s award winning story about two young men’s quest for identity and resolution. All proceeds raised will benefit the IPCC’s upcoming 4th Annual Pueblo Film Fest, the only film festival in the world devoted to the work of Pueblo filmmakers. Wednesday from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Truckin’ Tuesdays happen downtown on the Civic Plaza every Tuesday when Albuquerque’s premier food trucks gather to serve lunch. Date and Time: Every Tuesday 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

For more information on any of these events, visit the ABQ 365 website.