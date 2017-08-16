Mark’s Wednesday Evening Forecast

Dry Then Wet

Dry conditions are likely to continue across central and western sections on Thursday. Temperatures will top out near 90° with mostly sunny skies. The eastern edge of the state will have the chance for a few spots storms but nothing widespread. Moisture begins to flow into the state from the south over the weekend as a good monsoon flow sets up. On top of that a whether disturbance will come through as well. That weather disturbance will lead to widespread storms late weekend and next week.

