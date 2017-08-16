Man previously charged in teen’s murder joins lawsuit against APD

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man charged with murdering Manzano High student Jaydon Chavez-Silver, then cleared, is joining a lawsuit to sue the Albuquerque Police Department.

Earlier this year, Christopher Cruz filed the suit. Donovan Maez has been added to it. They were arrested for murder and jailed for 10 months.

The District Attorney’s Office later dropped the charges for a lack of evidence. The two claim APD officers coerced false statements from witnesses and omitted certain evidence.

The case is expected to go before a jury.