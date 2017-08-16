Los Lunas Police searching for 11-year-old girl

LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – Los Lunas Police are asking for helping finding an 11-year-old girl.

Police say 11-year-old Esperanza Gonzales was with her mother, Natasha Martinez, for a court ordered three-hour visit Tuesday, but never returned.

As of Wednesday around 4 p.m., the whereabouts of both Esperanza and her mother are unknown. They were last seen in Albuquerque at 2501 Muriel Street.

Esperanza is described as 4-foot-8 and 55 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair with a blond streak.

Her mother, Natasha Martinez, is described as 5-foot-1 and 130 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

