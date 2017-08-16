Local coffee company promotes New Mexican artists

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – If it’s not getting a hot cup of coffee in their downtown location or from their coffee truck, the goal for the owner of La Vida Mocha has always been to support local businesses. That commitment has now extended to local artists.

Julieta Chavez said the inspiration to open her own business came from her father and by 2009 the company also acquired a coffee truck. Helping others has also been a goal of Chavez’s, that’s why the walls of the downtown location are covered with the work of local artists and available for sale.

Chavez said it’s just one of many different aspects which make the coffee shop have a down home feel. Not to mention that same feeling is also felt by businesses who have La Vida Mocha physically come out and provide coffee for different events on location.

For more information on the art or having coffee for events, you can visit La Vida Mocha website.