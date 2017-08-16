Kristen’s Wednesday Morning Forecast

WEDNESDAY: A quiet start to the day with morning temperatures in the 50s, 60s and 70s underneath a clear sky. Sunshine will blanket the state as dry air continues to take over. All this sunshine and dry air will also help to warm temperatures – expect widespread 70s, 80s and 90s late day. Winds will stay light out of the west with speeds generally keeping to 5-15mph. There is a slight chance of an isolated storm or two over the higher terrain and Northeast Plains, however, coverage and intensity will be extremely limited.

LATE WEEK: Areas across western and central NM can expect another full day of sunshine… while eastern NM gets back their rain chances. An incoming cold front will bring in enough moisture to fire off a handful of storms and showers over the Northeast Plains and areas lining the TX/NM stateline. Afternoon temperatures will continue to warm with most of the Albuquerque-metro area in the low 90s.