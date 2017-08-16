John’s Wednesday Afternoon Forecast

Few areas will see showers and storms this afternoon as drier air continues to work into the state. The northern high terrain will be the favored spot to see any storms develop this afternoon. A back door cold front will enter the northeast on Thursday helping to provide a little moisture for a few showers and storms.

The action really ramps back up over the weekend as a weather disturbance rolls over the state. This will help provide the lift necessary to get better rounds of scattered showers and storms going across more of the state.