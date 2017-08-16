Jhurell Pressley back with the Atlanta Falcons

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Jhurell Pressley is back with the Atlanta Falcons for a second time. The former University of New Mexico running back signed a two year deal with the Falcons after a workout Wednesday. Now, Pressley will have to try and make the team. The Falcons are up to 90 players at the moment.

Pressley was one of a few players brought into Falcons camp Wednesday for a workout. With Devonta Freeman in concussion protocol and B.J. Daniels waived after a hamstring injury, the Falcons needed another body at running back in camp. Pressley spent last season with the Falcons on the practice squad. Prior to that he spent a short time with the Green Bay Packers.

When he came out of New Mexico in 2016, Pressley signed a free agent deal with the Minnesota Vikings and had flashes of great play. He even had a 106 yard kickoff returned for a touchdown during the preseason, but the vikings released him before the regular season. At New Mexico, Pressley had 2,725 rushing yards and 35 touchdowns in four years with the Lobos.