Jeep crashes into pool at Albuquerque hotel

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An uninvited hotel guest took an unintentional dip in the pool Wednesday.
KRQE News 13 crews caught a red Jeep crashed into the pool area of the Rodeway Inn at Coors and Iliff on Wednesday morning.
Luckily, no one was at the pool, so no one was hurt.
KRQE News 13 is still waiting to hear from police about why the driver crashed, and whether charges will be filed.
Jeep crashes into pool
Jeep crashes into pool x
Latest Galleries
-
WisePies Arena Naming Rights Agreement
-
Inmate Craftsmanship and Trade Fair
-
Roswell Murder Investigation
-
Mugshot Gallery: February 2017
-
Gallery: Trump defends travel ban, questions judges
-
Gallery: Louisiana tornado survivors live to tell their tales
-
Gallery: Somalia’s presidential election heads into second round
-
Gallery: Somalia’s presidential election heads into second round
-
Gallery: Tornadoes slam southeast Louisiana, injuring dozens
-
Gallery: Syrian man leads Pledge of Allegiance at citizenship event