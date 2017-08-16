Jeep crashes into pool at Albuquerque hotel

By Published:
Jeep in pool at Roadway Inn off of Iliff north west.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An uninvited hotel guest took an unintentional dip in the pool Wednesday.

KRQE News 13 crews caught a red Jeep crashed into the pool area of the Rodeway Inn at Coors and Iliff on Wednesday morning.

Luckily, no one was at the pool, so no one was hurt.

KRQE News 13 is still waiting to hear from police about why the driver crashed, and whether charges will be filed.

Jeep crashes into pool

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s