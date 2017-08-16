Jeep crashes into pool at Albuquerque hotel

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An uninvited hotel guest took an unintentional dip in the pool Wednesday.

KRQE News 13 crews caught a red Jeep crashed into the pool area of the Rodeway Inn at Coors and Iliff on Wednesday morning.

Luckily, no one was at the pool, so no one was hurt.

KRQE News 13 is still waiting to hear from police about why the driver crashed, and whether charges will be filed.

